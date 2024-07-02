101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Nevada GOP official takes on role as Trump campaign adviser

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald speaks during a Protect the Vote event at ...
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald speaks during a Protect the Vote event at the CCRP Headquarters Monday, July 1, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
VP Harris to campaign next week in Nevada again
RJ FILE - Clipboards containing voter registration forms are shown on a table at the Clark Coun ...
‘Registered to vote from strip clubs’: Clark County hit with election lawsuit
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks about 2024 election security at the Clark County Elec ...
Aaron Ford to donate contributions in response to FBI investigation
Police used K9, sedation to arrest former Nevada lawmaker
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald has taken on a new role as senior adviser to the Trump campaign, Clark County Republican Chairman Jesse Law announced at a Republican event Monday in Las Vegas.

McDonald, a close friend of former President Donald Trump and longtime chair of the state Republican Party, has been in the volunteer role since Jan. 1, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

“I’m honored,” he said. “This is something that is personal for me. I know the man personally. It’s not just a title, it’s a badge of honor to be able to be in this position, to be here for him and the Trump campaign.”

In his role, McDonald will help with “anything and everything” and “whatever the campaign needs” leading up to the November election, he said.

McDonald has served as chairman of the Nevada Republican Party since 2012. He was a main promoter of unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and he was one of the six Republicans who signed fake electoral documents declaring Trump the winner of Nevada.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford had pursued criminal charges against him and the other Republicans involved, but a judge dismissed those charges in June due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
2
Biden warns Supreme Court ruling will allow Trump to do whatever he wants, if elected
Biden warns Supreme Court ruling will allow Trump to do whatever he wants, if elected
3
Police used K9, sedation to arrest former Nevada lawmaker
Police used K9, sedation to arrest former Nevada lawmaker
4
Biden’s election betting odds plummet after debate with Trump
Biden’s election betting odds plummet after debate with Trump
5
‘Registered to vote from strip clubs’: Clark County hit with election lawsuit
‘Registered to vote from strip clubs’: Clark County hit with election lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Trump discusses campaign strategy, policies in exclusive RJ interview
recommend 2
AOC to stump for Biden in Las Vegas on Thursday
recommend 3
2024 Election: Where Nevada’s federal races are at, what the biggest issues will be
recommend 4
‘If we win Nevada, we win the whole thing’: Trump speaks at Las Vegas rally
recommend 5
‘Great momentum’: Sam Brown confident of primary victory
recommend 6
Trump ‘will pass a national abortion ban’: AOC urges Nevadans to elect Biden