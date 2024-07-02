Nevada GOP official takes on role as Trump campaign adviser

Michael McDonald, longtime chair of the Nevada Republican Party, is serving as a senior campaign adviser to the Trump campaign.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald speaks during a Protect the Vote event at the CCRP Headquarters Monday, July 1, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald has taken on a new role as senior adviser to the Trump campaign, Clark County Republican Chairman Jesse Law announced at a Republican event Monday in Las Vegas.

McDonald, a close friend of former President Donald Trump and longtime chair of the state Republican Party, has been in the volunteer role since Jan. 1, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

“I’m honored,” he said. “This is something that is personal for me. I know the man personally. It’s not just a title, it’s a badge of honor to be able to be in this position, to be here for him and the Trump campaign.”

In his role, McDonald will help with “anything and everything” and “whatever the campaign needs” leading up to the November election, he said.

McDonald has served as chairman of the Nevada Republican Party since 2012. He was a main promoter of unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and he was one of the six Republicans who signed fake electoral documents declaring Trump the winner of Nevada.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford had pursued criminal charges against him and the other Republicans involved, but a judge dismissed those charges in June due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.