106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Politics and Government

ACLU to sue city over Fremont Street curfew

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2022 - 4:40 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2022 - 4:41 pm
FILE - People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out at the Fremont Street Experience ...
FILE - People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out at the Fremont Street Experience as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is suing the city of Las Vegas and the Fremont Street experience over a curfew the organization calls “unconstitutional.”

The ACLU represents a street performer and two 18 year olds who say recent action by the city and the Fremont Street Experience violates their First Amendment rights.

In July, the city approved a special event permit by the Fremont Street Experience that would allow the attraction to prohibit those under 21 — and street performers — from the mall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights during the event.

The event, called “Festivus” would run through November 28.

The ACLU alleges Festivus is a fictitious and unadvertised five-month event designed to limit access to the Fremont Street Experience by young adults and others.

“This is just another example of the city’s complicity in treating public property like it belongs to Fremont Street Experience and its casino owners,” said the ACLU’s Chris Peterson. “Fremont Street is a public forum, and it should be open to the public.”

The lawsuit was filed this week in federal court in Las Vegas.

City of Las Vegas spokesperson Jace Radke said it is the city’s practice not to comment on pending or ongoing litigation. A comment from the Fremont Street experience was not immediately available.

The ACLU and the city have tangled for decades over the issue of free speech on the mall ever since Fremont Street was closed to vehicle traffic and transformed into a pedestrian mall covered by a four-block-long movie screen with regular shows in 1995.

Contact Glen A. Meek at gmeek@reviewjournal.com or 602-380-8951. Follow @GlenMeekLV on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
2
Who is county official Robert Telles?
Who is county official Robert Telles?
3
Embattled county official concedes race, remains combative
Embattled county official concedes race, remains combative
4
Stopped for a suspected DUI? You could face an immediate blood draw
Stopped for a suspected DUI? You could face an immediate blood draw
5
Embattled county official losing re-election bid, posts angry letter
Embattled county official losing re-election bid, posts angry letter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov. 1 ...
Leaked Oath Keepers list contains elected officials, police chiefs
By Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.

This undated photo shows the State Bar of Nevada building in Las Vegas. (State Bar of Nevada)
Libertarian AG candidate drops out of race
By / RJ

John Kennedy dropped out of the attorney general race after he learned he was ineligible to hold the office. His name could still appear on the ballot in November.

FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Fe ...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
By Matthew Perrone and Dave Collins The Associated Press

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.