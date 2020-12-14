57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

AG William Barr resigning, effective ‘just before Christmas’

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 - 2:52 pm
 
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtab ...
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into president-elect Joe Biden’s son.

Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, whom he labeled “an outstanding person,” will become acting attorney general.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
2
Electors formally cast Nevada’s 6 votes for Biden
Electors formally cast Nevada’s 6 votes for Biden
3
Who’s first — and last — to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada?
Who’s first — and last — to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada?
4
COVID-19 vaccination effort gets rolling in Las Vegas
COVID-19 vaccination effort gets rolling in Las Vegas
5
Clark County surpasses 2K coronavirus-related deaths
Clark County surpasses 2K coronavirus-related deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an election event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, N ...
Another attempt to recall Sisolak fails
By / RJ

The latest in a series of attempts to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak has fallen well short of the number of signatures needed to initiate a vote to remove the state’s top executive.

 
Biden aides hope Electoral College gives signal to Trump
By Aamer Madhani and Will Weissert The Associated Press

Joe Biden’s aides have a message for President Donald Trump and his supporters: It’s long past time to move on.

 
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
By / RJ

Gov. Sisolak announced Sunday that the “statewide pause” put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be extended into January and that the state will re-implement a moratorium on most residential evictions.

FILE - This March 27, 2008 file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dhara ...
Trump remains determined to veto defense bill
By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

>p>President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that he intends to veto a wide-ranging defense policy bill.