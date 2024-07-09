All eyes on Harris during her Las Vegas visit

The vice president will campaign for the support of Las Vegas’ Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities as debates over President Biden’s fitness to serve another term continue.

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as she takes the stage prior to speaking at a post debate campaign rally, on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vice President Kamala Harris rallied support for President Joe Biden Tuesday in an appearance before Las Vegas’ Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities, as eyes are on her as a possible nominee to replace Biden on the Democratic ticket.

“He is the first to say, ‘when you get knocked down, you get back up,’” Harris told the supportive crowd. “We all know, many of us, know what that is. So we continue to fight, and we will continue to organize. And in November we will win.”

As the debate over Biden’s fitness for another term continues following his poor debate performance, Harris has risen to the center of conversations as a potential replacement, although Biden has doubled down on his commitment to run. Nevada Democrats have also gathered around Biden in support of him as the nominee.

Polls show a tight race between both Trump and Biden, and in a hypothetical match-up between Trump and Harris. A poll released Tuesday and taken by the Democratic pollster Bendixen & Amandi Inc shows Harris in a statistical tie with Donald Trump in November, with her ahead by one point and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

An Emerson College Polling survey released Tuesday finds Trump leading Biden 46 to 43 with 11 percent undecided. In a match-up with Harris, Trump leads 49 to 43 percent. The margin of error in the Emerson College poll is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

Harris’ visit to Las Vegas on Tuesday marks her sixth trip to the Silver State since the beginning of the year. Ahead of her visit, a coalition of more than 15 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander-owned businesses in Nevada endorsed the campaign.

The Biden campaign is launching AANHPIs for Biden-Harris, a national organizing and engagement program aiming to mobilize Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities, the campaign announced Tuesday.

Harris last visited at the end of June, when she discussed President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.