114°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

All eyes on Harris during her Las Vegas visit

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Las Vegas
Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as she takes the stage prior to speaking at a p ...
Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as she takes the stage prior to speaking at a post debate campaign rally, on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Supporters wave signs at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris at Resorts World Las ...
Supporters wave signs at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris at Resorts World Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 7, 2024, after a ...
Parkinson’s doctor has visited Biden White House regularly, report says
Specialty license plate (Staff/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What’s the most popular special license plate in Nevada?
Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd as she takes the stage prior to speaking at a p ...
VP Harris to celebrate Las Vegas’ Asian American community
President Joe Biden is greeted by Rep. Steven Horsford, left, and Congresswoman Dina Titus afte ...
Nevada’s Democrats still backing Biden as their party’s candidate
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 1:06 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2024 - 2:37 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris rallied support for President Joe Biden Tuesday in an appearance before Las Vegas’ Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities, as eyes are on her as a possible nominee to replace Biden on the Democratic ticket.

“He is the first to say, ‘when you get knocked down, you get back up,’” Harris told the supportive crowd. “We all know, many of us, know what that is. So we continue to fight, and we will continue to organize. And in November we will win.”

As the debate over Biden’s fitness for another term continues following his poor debate performance, Harris has risen to the center of conversations as a potential replacement, although Biden has doubled down on his commitment to run. Nevada Democrats have also gathered around Biden in support of him as the nominee.

Polls show a tight race between both Trump and Biden, and in a hypothetical match-up between Trump and Harris. A poll released Tuesday and taken by the Democratic pollster Bendixen & Amandi Inc shows Harris in a statistical tie with Donald Trump in November, with her ahead by one point and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

An Emerson College Polling survey released Tuesday finds Trump leading Biden 46 to 43 with 11 percent undecided. In a match-up with Harris, Trump leads 49 to 43 percent. The margin of error in the Emerson College poll is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

Harris’ visit to Las Vegas on Tuesday marks her sixth trip to the Silver State since the beginning of the year. Ahead of her visit, a coalition of more than 15 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander-owned businesses in Nevada endorsed the campaign.

The Biden campaign is launching AANHPIs for Biden-Harris, a national organizing and engagement program aiming to mobilize Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities, the campaign announced Tuesday.

Harris last visited at the end of June, when she discussed President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
What’s the most popular special license plate in Nevada?
What’s the most popular special license plate in Nevada?
2
VP Harris to celebrate Las Vegas’ Asian American community
VP Harris to celebrate Las Vegas’ Asian American community
3
Abandoned Las Vegas house drawing coyotes and ‘corpse flies,’ residents say
Abandoned Las Vegas house drawing coyotes and ‘corpse flies,’ residents say
4
Nevada’s Democrats still backing Biden as their party’s candidate
Nevada’s Democrats still backing Biden as their party’s candidate
5
All eyes on Harris during her Las Vegas visit
All eyes on Harris during her Las Vegas visit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden attends a church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Sunday, July ...
Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines’ to step aside
By Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

The president stressed that the party has “one job,” which is to defeat presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump in November.

 
Biden nixes idea of outside evaluation
By Colleen Long and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden, 81, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, referring to the tasks he faces daily in a rigorous job.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
By Eric Tucker Associated Press

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump cited a Supreme Court ruling that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
AOC to stump for Biden in Las Vegas on Thursday
recommend 2
Could Joe Biden be replaced on Nevada’s ballot?
recommend 3
Nevada’s Democrats still backing Biden as their party’s candidate
recommend 4
VP Harris to campaign next week in Nevada again
recommend 5
Trump discusses campaign strategy, policies in exclusive RJ interview
recommend 6
Trump ‘will pass a national abortion ban’: AOC urges Nevadans to elect Biden