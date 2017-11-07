Anti-recall petitioners accused of impersonating state workers

The president of the recall committee looking to oust Democratic state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse is accusing anti-recall petitioners impersonating state workers, according to a complaint filed Monday.

State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse participates in a legislative committee meeting at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

The president of the recall committee looking to oust Democratic state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse is accusing anti-recall petitioners of impersonating state workers, according to a complaint filed Monday.

The secretary of state’s office on Friday said that the Woodhouse recall committee submitted enough signatures to force a recall election. But the recall opposition has until Nov. 13 to submit challenges or submit forms from people seeking to have their signatures removed from the recall.

The committee’s president, former GOP Assemblyman Stephen Silberkraus, wrote in the complaint that he has received “multiple reports” from constituents in Woodhouse’s Senate district of anti-recall petitioners claiming to work for the secretary of state’s office.

It’s the latest back-and-forth in the saga surrounding Republican-backed efforts to recall three sitting state senators.

Democrats have previously accused pro-recall petitioners of lying to voters about the reasons behind the recall and using aggressive tactics to pressure them to sign.

Michelle White, spokeswoman for the anti-recall efforts, called Silberkraus’ accusation an “utterly baseless and meaningless claim.”

“Any voter who signs a recall petition has the right to request that the secretary of state strike their name from that petition, and our grass-roots volunteers are reminding voters they have this opportunity under Nevada state law,” White said.

Complaint filed with SOS by Stephen Silberkraus by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd