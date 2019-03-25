Beto O’Rourke talks inequality, health care in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke acknowledges the crowd after arriving at a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees cheer while listening to Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, not pictured, during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Natalie Guigui, 4, center, and sister Scarlett-Marie Guigui, 5, both of Las Vegas, wait for Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke at a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke greets employees at Arandas Taqueria during a campaign stop in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eleven-year-old Karola Garcia, second from left, is comforted by Katie Rosenblum, left, as Garcia, along with sister Karla Garcia, right, talk with Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a meet and greet event with the Mujeres Network in west Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Garcia's father, who has lived in the U.S. for over two decades on work visas, has not been able to return to the country after his visa renewal was denied. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke acknowledges the crowd after arriving at a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke takes pictures with supporters during a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An overflow crowd listens to Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, not pictured, speak during a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Mujeres Network cheer as Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, not pictured, speaks during a meet and greet event with the Mujeres Network in west Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke greets supporters during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke greets a supporter during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke hugs Susy Cazarin, who lost her son to an opioid overdose, during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Cazarin asked O'Rourke about the opioid epidemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke greets supporters during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Susy Cazarin, who lost her son to an opioid overdose, asks a question about the opioid epidemic while talking with Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, not pictured, during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke acknowledges the crowd after arriving at a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke arrives at a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An overflow crowd listens to Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, not pictured, speak during a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gabriel Shimel, 11, left, and Angela Shimel hold up signs in support of Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke before he arrived for a campaign event at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a meet and greet event with the Mujeres Network in west Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eleven-year-old Karola Garcia is comforted by Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke at a meet and greet event with the Mujeres Network in west Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Garcia's father, who has lived in the U.S. for over two decades on work visas, has not been able to return to the country after his visa renewal was denied. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke takes pictures with supporters during a campaign stop at Pour Coffeehouse in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, right, listens to a question from Karla Garcia during a meet and greet event with the Mujeres Network in west Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a meet and greet event with the Mujeres Network in west Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, right, speaks during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke rounded out his first campaign trip in Nevada on Sunday with three stops in Las Vegas.

O’Rourke spoke out against wealth inequality and voiced support for universal health care, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 and paid family leave.

“For all of these reasons, for the challenges we face, which together produce the greatest opportunity this country has ever seen, to fulfill her promise, I am running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America,” he said inside Taqueria Arandas in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The former Texas congressman’s visit makes him the latest in a revolving door of candidates making early stops in Nevada as they push to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination and take on President Donald Trump at the polls next year.

He attended a house party Saturday night in his first Las Vegas stop since officially announcing his candidacy for president on March 14. He spoke about unity and pushed for the U.S. to lead efforts to combat climate change.

.@BetoORourke responds to Mueller report findings…sort of. Says he has been campaigning all day and hesitated to respond to something he has not read for himself. pic.twitter.com/Q3ASH3Y67e — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) March 24, 2019

On Sunday, he spoke to hundreds of enthusiastic supporters and answered their questions in three small venues.

On the issue of gun safety, O’Rourke said he wants to see universal background checks without exception and for “weapons designed for war” to stay on the battlefield.

He also said he wants to give citizenship status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

He said he supports universal health care, and he backs an existing proposal in the House called Medicare for America.

“But whatever the solution is, we’ve got to make sure that we bring everyone in this country along, listen to every community, show up for everyone,” he said during a stop at Pour Coffeehouse near Sunset Park. “That’s the way that I’m going to pursue this to make sure we get to that goal as quickly as possible.”

His support for universal coverage resonated with Las Vegas resident Liz Overstreet, who earlier in the day said she was impressed by O’Rourke, but is still weighing her options for candidates to support in 2020.

“I want to know how he’s going to pay for it, though, but I didn’t hear that today,” she said.

O’Rourke later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he wants to raise taxes on the wealthiest to pay for the coverage.

For young students, O’Rourke said he supports universal prekindergarten education. He also supports higher pay for public school educators, as well an emphasis on recruiting and retaining a more diverse workforce of teachers.

O’Rourke also said he supports free tuition for high school graduates at community colleges and debt-free education at public universities.

He addressed a Nevada-specific problem during a stop at the coffee shop, saying he opposes the disposal of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain.

After announcing his candidacy, O’Rourke aggressively pursued voters in Iowa, visiting more than a dozen counties on a three-day trip across the state, his campaign said. He has since held events in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

In the first 24 hours of his presidential campaign, O’Rourke raised $6.1 million in online contributions from every state and territory in the country without the help of PACs or corporations, according to his campaign.

His fundraising blitz narrowly eclipsed opponent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ first-day surge of campaign contributions and captured national headlines.

O’Rourke’s close-but-unsuccessful 2018 U.S. Senate run in Texas against incumbent Ted Cruz garnered national attention. He raised about $80 million in his attempt to oust Cruz.

Before serving six years in Congress, O’Rourke served six years on the El Paso City Council.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.