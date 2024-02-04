54°F
Politics and Government

Biden overwhelmingly wins S. Carolina’s Democratic primary

By Will Weissert and Meg Kinnard The Associated Press
February 3, 2024 - 4:36 pm
 
Updated February 3, 2024 - 4:41 pm
President Joe Biden, left, waits to speak as first lady Jill Biden looks on at the Biden campai ...
President Joe Biden, left, waits to speak as first lady Jill Biden looks on at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden waits to speak at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Satu ...
President Joe Biden waits to speak at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison talks to reporters as polls open for Sout ...
Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison talks to reporters as polls open for South Carolina's lead-off Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. Harrison says President Joe Biden's push for the diverse state to hold the party's first primary this year shows his commitment to Black voters. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain talks to reporters as polls open for Sout ...
South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain talks to reporters as polls open for South Carolina's lead-off Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. Spain says President Joe Biden's push for the diverse state to hold the party's first primary this year shows his commitment to Black voters. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden visit the Biden campaign headquarters in W ...
President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden visit the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden has won South Carolina’s Democratic primary, notching an overwhelming 2024 victory in the state that vaulted him to the White House four years ago.

Biden on Saturday defeated the other longshot Democrats on South Carolina’s ballot, including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

The president’s campaign had invested heavily in driving up turnout for Biden, aiming to test-drive efforts to mobilize Black voters, who are a key part of the Democratic vote in South Carolina and central to Biden’s strategy for victory in November.

Biden was looking for an easy victory in a primary that officially kicks off his party’s nominating process, validating a new lineup he championed to better empower Black voters who helped revive his 2020 campaign.

He was overwhelmingly favored against Phillips and Williamson. Yet the long and sometimes contentious process that saw the Democratic National Committee officially replace Iowa with South Carolina in its presidential primary’s leadoff spot has made what’s unfolding noteworthy.

The GOP’s South Carolina primary is Feb. 24.

Arguing that voters of color should play a larger role in determining the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden championed a calendar beginning in South Carolina. The state is reliably Republican, but 26% of its residents are Black.

In the 2020 general election, Black voters made up 11% of the national electorate, and 9 in 10 of them supported Biden, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of that election’s voters.

Biden was in Delaware — not South Carolina — on Saturday before leaving for a trip to California and Nevada. He attended an open house at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, telling supporters, “I’m feeling good about where we are.” The president said voters around the country are beginning to focus on the election and “the polling data is picking up across the board.”

“We cannot, we cannot, we cannot lose this campaign, for the good of the country,” Biden said before leaving on a weekend trip. He appeared with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Biden also called into four Black radio stations to talk up the importance of South Carolina’s primary, telling WJMZ Radio in Greenville, “We have a large African American population in America, they deserve to have a say — particularly in the Democratic Party — a say in who the nominee should be.”

Earlier in the day, in South Carolina’s capital of Columbia, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said, “We all know that we, because of the color of this, we, our great grandparents, our grandparents, could not always vote here.” A South Carolina native who is Black, Harrison pointed to his own skin.

Biden is scheduled to fly to Los Angles and to appear at an event in Las Vegas Sunday and Monday.

