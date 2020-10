Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced a visit to Las Vegas on Friday.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a NBC Town Hall at Pérez Art Museum, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

No details have been announced, according to a release from the campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

