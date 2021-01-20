Biden sworn in as president amid tight security

Joseph R. Biden took the oath of office and became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday following the bitterly fought 2020 election.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden, as his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden look on after he was sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence applaud as U.S. President Joe Biden is embraced by his son Hunter, first lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley, during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool Photo via AP)

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, applauds as President-elect Joe Biden arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee /Pool Photo via AP)

Lady Gaga performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)

President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff talk with former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as they arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton gestures as he attends President-elect Joe Bidenճ inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A member of the New York Army National Guard, left, talks with State police while walking in the hallway prior to a protest rally before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the New York state Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

National Guards walk to the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Dawn breaks behind the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America at noon. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Doug Emhoff looks at his wife Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.ʨAP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.ʨAP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — It was a presidential inauguration unlike any other as Republicans and Democrats gathered in a show of harmony at the Capitol just two weeks after a deadly insurrection was held to disrupt the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office uninterrupted under a thick blanket of security provided by soldiers, police and the U.S. Secret Service.

Absent were the adoring crowds and waves of applause typical of past constitutional ceremonies for the winners of presidential elections.

Biden referenced in his speech the ugly attempt to topple American institutions and democracy through insurrection and mob violence.

“It will never happen,” Biden said. “Not today, not tomorrow, not ever — Not ever!”

Instead, Biden honored those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic, symbolized by a sea of 200,000 fluttering flags on the National Mall.

It was a moving tribute, and a shift of focus to unite Americans in fighting the virus. Those in attendance were silent through the ceremony, warmed by words during a chilled afternoon with alternating snow flurries and bright sunshine.

New day dawning

It was also a historic day.

Harris became the first woman, African-American and Asian-American to serve as vice president in the nation’s history.

“A new day is dawning in America,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, who along with Democrats in the Nevada congressional delegation attended the swearing in ceremony.

Harris, exercising her duties as president of the Senate, later swore in two new senators from Georgia, creating a 50-50 split between the two political parties and leaving her with the tie-breaking vote.

Democrats now control the White House, Senate and House.

“Today we can begin the process of restoring the soul of this nation,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Biden’s call for unity found a welcome nod from lawmakers terrified by the violent insurrection that forced them to evacuate from the very building where he took his oath.

Those porticoes at the Capitol marred by violent insurrectionists were covered with red, white and blue bunting. American flags provided a backdrop to the proceedings.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said it was a good decision by Biden “to focus on unity and working together.”

“I hope that the words can be transmitted into action,” Portman said.

Nation still divided

Despite the optimism of the day, national opinion polls continue to show a sharp political division in America.

Other Republican lawmakers were equally cautious about the agenda of the new president, who campaigned on rolling back measures that conservatives like on tax legislation and government regulations.

The peaceful inauguration followed a bitterly fought Nov. 3 election that set into motion numerous attempts by former President Donald Trump to overturn results in key states, including Nevada, with baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Those claims were dismissed by federal judges in 62 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign or his supporters.

And Trump used those claims to spur angry supporters to carry the fight to the Capitol on Jan. 6 where rioters stormed into the House and Senate to confront lawmakers certifying state election results.

Their violent actions left five dead, including a Capitol Hill policeman.

Trump was impeached by the House last week on the charge of inciting an insurrection. It is the second time the former president was impeached by the House.

A Senate trial on the impeachment charge could begin this week. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Trump fed the mob lies to incite the violence, but it was unknown whether a two-thirds majority of the Senate, or 67 senators, would vote to convict. In order to reach that number, 17 Republicans would have to join minority Democrats.

Tight security

Threats to disrupt the inauguration resulted in the mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, and federal officials boosting security with 25,000 National Guard personnel, and law enforcement officials from federal agencies and police from nearby states.

Nevada sent roughly 250 National Guard soldiers and airmen to help secure the nation’s capital, said Air Force Lt. Col. Mikol Kischenbaum. The Nevada National Guard personnel came from Las Vegas and other cities and communities in the state.

The massive security presence was seen around the Capitol, where snipers perched on the Capitol dome and National Guard troops lined up along Pennsylvania Avenue with tactical weapons and Plexiglas riot shields.

A traditional parade along Pennsylvania Avenue was canceled. Biden instead walked a short distance of the route near the White House.

Hearty demonstrators both for and against Biden were outside security fences. Many of those at north exits to the Capitol grounds were Biden supporters who carried placards denouncing Trump, who left Washington before Biden was sworn in.

His absence was noticeable as former living presidents and vice presidents that included Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Dan Quayle were introduced and appeared on the platform to witness the swearing in. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence also attended.

Biden mentioned the absence of Jimmy Carter, who could not attend for health reasons.

Although the families of participants were present, crowds were nonexistent.

Coronavirus concerns

In addition to security to prevent a repeat of the violence two weeks ago, no one was allowed into the Capitol or on the grounds without a negative COVID-19 test. Health precautions and protocols set by officials were carried out strictly due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans in less than a year.

Biden vowed to make his top priority a sweeping effort to fight the pandemic through vaccinations and fiscal relief for Americans who have been felled by the virus — physically and economically.

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen both offered hope that, with a new presidential administration, Congress would pass legislation to streamline distribution of vaccines, and provide financial help for small businesses, cities, native tribes, as well as the unemployed.

“Today marks an important step forward for our country,” Rosen said.

Cortez Masto said she is already heartened to see the steps the new administration has taken “to move our country forward.”

Entertainers who appeared at the inauguration underscored the theme of unity that Biden delivered in his speech.

Singer and songwriter Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem, and Jennifer Lopez sang “America the Beautiful” in both English and Spanish, encouraging the crowd to “get loud.”

Country crooner Garth Brooks drew applause for his rendition of “Amazing Grace,” and a spirited round of greetings to VIPs on the platform before he ducked through a portal and left.

And National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman delivered a poem, “The Hill We Climb,” that offered hope and a new chapter “after such a terrifying hour.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.