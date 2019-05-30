Boulder City gets $1 million anonymous donation for a pool

Boulder City officials this week received an unsolicited anonymous donation of more than $1.34 million to benefit a community pool at Broadbent Park.

An anonymous donor this week gave Boulder City more than $1 million for a community pool, the city announced Wednesday.

“We learned of the possibility of this donation just two weeks ago, but felt it should not be shared with the general public until we had the checks in our possession,” City Manager Al Noyola said in a statement. The checks were routed through an accounting firm.

City officials do not know who sent them the two unsolicited checks totaling about $1.34 million, spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said. The donor only specified that the money be spent for a pool on Avenue B, she said.

LaPlante said the money could be used for either improving an aging pool at Broadbent Park or a proposed aquatic facility that is planned to be located next to the existing pool.

On June 11, Boulder City voters will weigh in on the proposed aquatic center. Estimated construction costs for the complex are $27 million, but voters will consider authorizing up to $40 million in general obligation bonds for the project. The extra money would cover inflation and unforeseen circumstances, the city said.

Voters will also consider allowing the city to use $5 million from the capital improvement fund to reduce the amount they’d have to borrow for the project and contribute to the design and construction of the building.

The City Council in Boulder City is not allowed to spend $1 million or more on capital improvement projects without voter approval, LaPlante said.

Approval of the ballot measures would allow the city to avoid closing the existing pool for potentially more than two years while it is upgraded. The current pool is nearly 40 years old and regularly requires repairs, the city said.

According to the city, officials will recommend the City Council formally accept the donation on June 10. The money will only be used for a pool.

“I’m constantly out beating the bushes for alternative funding sources, and staff has been directed by council to seek those out as well,” Mayor Rod Woodbury said in a statement. “So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this gracious gift from a true friend of Boulder City.”

