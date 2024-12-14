48°F
Politics and Government

CCSD’s interim boss says she won’t apply for the permanent job

Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell speaks during a Clark County School Board mee ...
Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell speaks during a Clark County School Board meeting, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2024 - 6:33 pm
 

The Clark County School District’s interim superintendent said Friday she will not apply for the permanent job.

Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, who has worked for the district for 30 years and has been its interim boss since the previous superintendent, Jesus Jara, resigned in February, announced the decision in an email on Friday. She said the decision did not “come easily.”

“Throughout my career, I have always prioritized the best interests of our students, employees, and the District,” the email stated. “I believe that not applying for the position is the right path to ensure the District can embrace a fresh start with a foundation of unity that builds on its strengths with boundless opportunities in the future.”

In a September meeting, the Clark County School Board voted to push back the selection of a new superintendent from Oct. 30 until March 27.

The news came after CCSD approved its amended final budget on Thursday evening.

In the email, Larsen-Mitchell said she has worked as a special education teacher, principal, principal supervisor, deputy superintendent, and interim superintendent.

“This District has been more than a career to me — it has been my home and passion for over half of my life,” Larsen-Mitchell said in the email. “I am eternally grateful for the valuable lessons, profound connections, incredible memories, and every experience and relationship that has shaped me.”

Reacting to the announcement, Nichole Beer, a librarian with CCSD, said she was devastated, adding that Larsen-Mitchell was a “wonderful advocate for CCSD libraries and librarians.”

Larsen-Mitchell said that to ensure a smooth transition and continued momentum, she would remain in the interim position until a new superintendent is chosen.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

