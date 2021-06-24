87°F
Politics and Government

CDC extends eviction moratorium, says it’s last time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 8:30 am
 
President Joe Biden walks out of the State Dining room after an event with Attorney General Mer ...
President Joe Biden walks out of the State Dining room after an event with Attorney General Merrick Garland at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A federal eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been extended for 30 days. It was initially set to expire June 30.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed the extension to the moratorium Thursday in an effort to protect tenants who have been unable to make rental payments, noting in the announcement that “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

