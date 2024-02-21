Behavioral health facility may be opening soon in Clark County

Clark County could soon have a facility to treat individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

The building at 5409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., purchased by Clark County $10.4 million for a17,000-square-foot medical office and behavioral health facility. (Google photos)

Clark County could soon have a facility to treat individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis after commissioners approved the property’s purchase Tuesday.

Commissioners approved the $10.4 million purchase of a more than 17,000-square-foot medical office and behavioral health facility at 5409 E. Lake Mead Blvd. during their board meeting Tuesday morning. They also approved an additional $10,000 for closing costs related to the purchase.

The facility will house a “first of its kind” pilot for the county, Deputy County Manager Abigail Frierson told commissioners.

“Without a facility like this, first responders really only have two options for folks experiencing behavioral health crisis, and that’s the emergency room or jail,” Frierson said. “This is not going to meet the whole need for the community, but we’re hopeful it’s a big step in the right direction in terms of making sure people are connected with the care that they need.”

The facility will provide crisis stabilization services and high-need services for those recovering from a visit to the hospital. Those services will be provided through a partnership with University Medical Center under its current hospital license, County Manager Kevin Schiller said.

Community members will also be able to receive psychiatric and substance abuse evaluations, medication management, case management and housing placement assistance, Frierson said.

County officials did not discuss when the facility might open its doors to the public.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.