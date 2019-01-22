Candidate filing begins for city elections throughout Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Tuesday filed paperwork to run for re-election, seeking her third and final term as the figurehead of the seven-member body during the first day of the candidate filing period.
Goodman made her candidacy official in the morning inside the Clerk’s Office at City Hall, just after announcing that she has Stage 2 breast cancer.
Henderson Councilman Dan Shaw, who represents Ward 2, also filed for re-election on Tuesday.
The period for council hopefuls to file paperwork runs through Feb. 1. Additional seats are open in wards 1, 3 and 5 and in the cities of North Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City.
