Clark County bans sale of popular animals at pet stores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2022 - 11:58 am
 
Jack, a Jack Russell terrier mix, waits for his owner, Maga Zink, shown reflected in the window ...
Jack, a Jack Russell terrier mix, waits for his owner, Maga Zink, shown reflected in the window, after a visit to the Petsmart store in Summerlin on Thursday, May 22, 2008. (Jeremy Lyverse/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Commission voted Tuesday to ban the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits and potbellied pigs at pet stores.

The ordinance — which gives affected businesses a year to transition to another business model — passed in a unanimous vote to fanfare from a packed room that saw more than two dozen people speak in support.

Lawmakers said the ordinance aimed to regulate the sale of the popular pets, take on black market sales and help relieve packed animal shelters.

Furthermore, under the proposal, retailers would be allowed to open for rescue organizations, such as shelters, to offer animal adoptions to boost business in their store “for their other retail merchandise,” according to the county.

The county in October approved a business impact statement.

A public hearing scheduled for Nov. 1 was delayed while the county researched the impact of a similar law in California and how shelters there were impacted.

County staff reached out to 458 pet stores and chambers of commerce. Seven of eight business owners who responded opposed the ban, citing financial losses and being tied to commercial leases.

Commissioner Michael Naft, who introduced the ordinance, on Tuesday proposed a grant program to help affected pet stores transition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

