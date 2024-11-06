58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

Clark County to give ballot counting updates

Ballot drop boxes are processed at the Clark County Election Department warehouse on Tuesday, N ...
Ballot drop boxes are processed at the Clark County Election Department warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Lydia Dominguez, left, and Eileen Eady, right, competed in District B.
Elections shake up Clark County School Board
April Becker (AP Photo/John Locher)
Republican leading in race to break Democratic unanimity on county commission
Candidates for District Court Family Judge Department N: Kerri Maxey, left, and Paul Gaudet. (K ...
Incumbent judge trails in Family Court race
District Judge Tina Talim, left, and Alan Lefebvre. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two incumbents take lead in District Court races
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 12:06 pm
 

Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo will conduct a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday on ballot counting updates.

The county updated its results last at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday morning with nearly 930,000 votes counted. Of those who voted, 26.5 percent voted early, 24.4 percent voted by mail, and 12.4 percent turned out to vote on Election Day.

In Clark County, 19,500 ballots need a signature cure, as of Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, nearly 28,000 ballots, or 4.8 percent of ballots returned, need signature cures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lydia Dominguez, left, and Eileen Eady, right, competed in District B.
Elections shake up Clark County School Board
By / RJ

Results as of Wednesday morning show a shake up of the Clark County School Board, with the current president losing her seat, and two candidates with ties to parental rights group Moms for Liberty joining the board.

MORE STORIES