Clark County to give ballot counting updates

Two incumbents take lead in District Court races

Republican leading in race to break Democratic unanimity on county commission

Ballot drop boxes are processed at the Clark County Election Department warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo will conduct a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday on ballot counting updates.

The county updated its results last at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday morning with nearly 930,000 votes counted. Of those who voted, 26.5 percent voted early, 24.4 percent voted by mail, and 12.4 percent turned out to vote on Election Day.

In Clark County, 19,500 ballots need a signature cure, as of Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, nearly 28,000 ballots, or 4.8 percent of ballots returned, need signature cures.

