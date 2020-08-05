Clark County extends small business grants deadline one week

Small businesses in unincorporated Clark County have an extra week to apply for as much as $15,000 to help cover costs related to closures and restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The county’s Small Business Rental Assistance program provides up to $10,000 to cover overdue rent and the Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant offers up to $5,000 in reimbursements for expenses such as buying personal protective equipment for employees and installing no-touch doors or walk-up windows.

Applications, which must be submitted online, are open to county-licensed businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

The deadline for the programs, which was initially Tuesday, has been extended to Aug. 11, the county said.

Visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/EconomicDevelopment for applications and more information. And visit the Nevada Small Business Development Center at UNLV at www.UNLV.edu/sbdc or call 702-895-5019 for assistance with the application process.

