Clark County, Las Vegas seek proposals to house homeless

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas are accepting applications for both new shelters and grant money to serve the homeless.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County leaders are inviting local organizations to submit proposals to provide additional emergency shelter or housing opportunities for the homeless.

There are no requirements for size or location, but an organization would not be allowed to withhold shelter or services based on sobriety, religious affiliation or participation in addiction treatment services, the county said in a release Wednesday.

Volunteers counted 5,530 people living on Clark County streets in January. The county estimates that about 14,114 people will experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year.

The search is part of an effort to “diversify and expand” the availability of shelter beds and other services valleywide, not just in the Corridor of Hope on Las Vegas Boulevard North where most emergency shelters are clustered.

Anyone interested in submitting a proposal should go to clarkcountynv.bonfirehub.com and review the information and documents connected to the contract for emergency shelter. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The proposals will be reviewed by government staff, and contract negotiations could begin in December and are expected to be implemented in the spring, the county said.

Those interested can attend an optional preproposal conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Gold Conference Room on the fourth floor of the county Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Las Vegas taking applications

As part of the effort to fight homelessness, the city of Las Vegas is accepting grant applications for two-year funding for nonprofits. The requests for proposals for Community Development Block grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS are available to review on the city’s website, LasVegasNevada.gov.

Priority will be given to applicants addressing homeless prevention and intervention with preference toward families with kids, seniors, singles with noncustodial children and street homeless, as well as youth programs focusing on academics, early childhood and persons with special needs.

Organizations must attend one of the following workshop at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., in the first-floor training rooms: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29; 9-11 a.m. Oct. 30; or 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30.

For more information, contact Gina Candelario at 702-229-4943 or gcandelario@LasVegasNevada.gov.

