83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Clark County, Las Vegas seek proposals to house homeless

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2019 - 4:44 pm
 

Clark County leaders are inviting local organizations to submit proposals to provide additional emergency shelter or housing opportunities for the homeless.

There are no requirements for size or location, but an organization would not be allowed to withhold shelter or services based on sobriety, religious affiliation or participation in addiction treatment services, the county said in a release Wednesday.

Volunteers counted 5,530 people living on Clark County streets in January. The county estimates that about 14,114 people will experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year.

The search is part of an effort to “diversify and expand” the availability of shelter beds and other services valleywide, not just in the Corridor of Hope on Las Vegas Boulevard North where most emergency shelters are clustered.

Anyone interested in submitting a proposal should go to clarkcountynv.bonfirehub.com and review the information and documents connected to the contract for emergency shelter. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The proposals will be reviewed by government staff, and contract negotiations could begin in December and are expected to be implemented in the spring, the county said.

Those interested can attend an optional preproposal conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Gold Conference Room on the fourth floor of the county Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Las Vegas taking applications

As part of the effort to fight homelessness, the city of Las Vegas is accepting grant applications for two-year funding for nonprofits. The requests for proposals for Community Development Block grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS are available to review on the city’s website, LasVegasNevada.gov.

Priority will be given to applicants addressing homeless prevention and intervention with preference toward families with kids, seniors, singles with noncustodial children and street homeless, as well as youth programs focusing on academics, early childhood and persons with special needs.

Organizations must attend one of the following workshop at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., in the first-floor training rooms: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29; 9-11 a.m. Oct. 30; or 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30.

For more information, contact Gina Candelario at 702-229-4943 or gcandelario@LasVegasNevada.gov.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Shooter at the Clark County Shooting Complex. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County expands no-gunfire zones
By / RJ

The boundary in Clark County where it is illegal to shoot guns was expanded this week to include Lovell Canyon Road and areas in the southwest and northeast portions of the Las Vegas Valley.