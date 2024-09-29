98°F
Clark County program runs out of free trees

Planting more trees is part of the plan for urban canopies being developed to combat excessive ...
Planting more trees is part of the plan for urban canopies being developed to combat excessive heat in the region, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2024 - 11:36 am
 

A program giving away free trees to Clark County residents has just ran out of trees.

The program, All-In Clark County Community Canopy Project, gave away 4,500 water-efficient trees to combat heat. For residents in qualifying Zip codes, they could receive two free trees instead of one.

The shade provided from trees is intended to mitigate the “urban heat island” effect, where high volumes of pavement trap heat during the day. Trapped heat in urban heat islands prevents cooling during the nighttime as well.

This summer has been the deadly, with 342 heat-related deaths during a summer where temperatures reached a record-breaking 120 degrees.

Extreme heat takes a toll on the health of individuals as well as the public, said Marci Henson in an earlier interview with the Review-Journal.

Shade from trees is one of the ways the urban heat island effect can be decreased, Henson mentioned.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.

