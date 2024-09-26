Las Vegas just recorded its deadliest heat season

Heat has claimed the lives of more people in 2024 in Southern Nevada than in any prior year on record, officials said.

Louis Lacey, director of Homeless Response Teams at Help Of Southern Nevada speaks to homeless people at the corner of Stephanie Street and Russell Road, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The latest round of heat-related-death data from the Clark County coroner’s office, released on Thursday morning, shows that heat was a factor in the deaths of 342 people. It’s possible that toll will continue to rise, especially as it can take up to 90 days to determine a cause of death — and whether heat was one of them.

Clark County began to pull out heat as a contributing factor in more deaths in 2021, when the coroner’s office began to look at it separately. The previous record came in 2023 with 309 heat-related deaths, according to coroner’s office data.

This year has brought Las Vegas a record summer in many ways, made more intense by climate change, with the city experiencing its all-time record of 120 degrees. The city has seen the most triple-digit temperature days since 1947, and more are expected this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

