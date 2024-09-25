Tired of 100? Las Vegas record heat likely to be extended
This year and 1947 are tied for days of reaching at least 100 degrees — 100 times, according to Las Vegas records.
The sizzling summer of 2024 could break a 77-year-old Las Vegas temperature record possibly Wednesday, but almost certainly before the weekend is over.
Wednesday’s National Weather Service forecast high is 101, escalating to a projected high of 103 by Saturday.
The lower Colorado River Valley and Death Valley will share in the abnormal late-September heat.
Laughlin, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Needles and Lake Havasu will be under an excessive heat warning from 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Saturday. Highs are expected to be between 108 and 110.
Furnace Creek at Death Valley has projected highs of 110 Wednesday and Thursday with 111 on Friday and 112 on Saturday.
Residents are urged to drink plenty of water and avoid the heat during the hottest parts of the day.
As of mid-September at least 224 people in Clark County died where heat was a factor, according to the Clark County coroner’s office..
Some relief may come early next week.
“It is still going to be hot, but temperatures may drop a few degrees with a system coming through,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.