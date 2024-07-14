Several Las Vegas heat records created in 11-day heat wave

In 11 days of heat that Southern Nevadans have never felt before, five ones were set and two were tied. Rain is a 40 percent chance on Sunday.

What damage can the sun do to your eyes?

Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS

The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history when it reached 120 degrees. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tired of hearing about record heat?

Surviving or coping with the hottest 11 days in Las Vegas weather history was probably your bigger priority, but here are the weather records set since the excessive heat warning began July 3:

Records set

— Daily all-time high: 120 degrees on Sunday, July 7 (previous record was 117, set five times, the latest July 10, 2021, the first on July 24, 1942).

— Days with a high of 110 or more: 11 (Previous record of 10 set in July of last year)

— Days with highs of 115 or higher: 7 (July 16-19, 2005).

— New consecutive daily highs: 7 (July 6 at 115; July 7 at 120, July 8 at 115, July 9 at 119, July 10 at 119, July 11 at 118 and July 12 at 115).

— Warmest daily low: 1 at 92 (set July 11, a degree higher than previous record in 2012).

Records tied

— Consecutive days under an excessive heat warning: 10 days (Previous was Aug. 30 to Sept. 8, 2022).

— Warmest morning low: July 10 low was 94 (same in 2021).

Not a kept record, but noteworthy

— Three consecutive days with a high temperature that exceeded the previous all-time record of 117 (July 9 at 119, July 10 at 119, July 11 at 118).

Sunday forecast

Overnight rain fell on some parts of the valley that were missed during Saturday afternoon storms, primarily the Henderson area.

Nearly all Regional Flood Control District rain gauges showed from .04 to .20 of an inch of precipitation in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m. Sunday. Red Rock led the way with .55 of an inch.

The Sunday forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a high near 108 with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 5 p.m. Winds will be mostly calm, rising to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see a 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. The Monday low should be around 87.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.