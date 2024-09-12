99°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Record Las Vegas heat has killed at least 224 people, coroner’s office says

FILE - HELP of Southern Nevada's Abdul Hamdard offers water to a person sheltering in a tent on ...
FILE - HELP of Southern Nevada's Abdul Hamdard offers water to a person sheltering in a tent on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas on June 9, 2022. The nonprofit regularly distributes supplies to the homeless to protect them from the heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Releases from Las Vegas Brewing Company, which has opened a taproom in downtown Las Vegas to co ...
Family-owned Vegas brewery opens downtown taproom
Strong winds blow in smoke from wildfires across the west coast, shrouding the city in a haze, ...
Green Valley, Boulder City show worst air quality as smoke invades Las Vegas Valley
25% of low-income Las Vegas households pay too much for utilities, study says
Metro Police stand at an entrance before the Raiders face the Miami Dolphins for their NFL game ...
Las Vegas sheriff backs police union against NFL facial recognition policy
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 5:12 pm
 

The worst of Las Vegas’ record summer may be over. But the heat-related death toll continues to rise, with at least 224 deaths where heat was a factor.

Generally, experts say heat deaths are undercounted across the country, and the Clark County coroner’s office can take up to 90 days to declare heat a contributing factor in the majority of deaths. The coroner’s office update on Wednesday brings the total number up from 181, which was announced on Aug. 29.

The number is nearing last year’s total death toll — 309, according to the coroner’s office, and more deaths are likely. The total number of deaths where heat was declared a factor shot up from 169 in 2022 — about an 80 percent increase when compared with last year, according to coroner’s office data.

Southern Nevada’s summer has been abnormally hot. Las Vegas reached an all-time record of 120 degrees in July, and climate change has been the fuel of this blistering summer, making high temperatures up to five times more possible, according to science communications firm Climate Central.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES