Record Las Vegas heat has killed at least 224 people, coroner’s office says

Extreme heat continues to claim lives in Southern Nevada, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Here’s what the latest numbers show.

25% of low-income Las Vegas households pay too much for utilities, study says

FILE - HELP of Southern Nevada's Abdul Hamdard offers water to a person sheltering in a tent on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas on June 9, 2022. The nonprofit regularly distributes supplies to the homeless to protect them from the heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The worst of Las Vegas’ record summer may be over. But the heat-related death toll continues to rise, with at least 224 deaths where heat was a factor.

Generally, experts say heat deaths are undercounted across the country, and the Clark County coroner’s office can take up to 90 days to declare heat a contributing factor in the majority of deaths. The coroner’s office update on Wednesday brings the total number up from 181, which was announced on Aug. 29.

The number is nearing last year’s total death toll — 309, according to the coroner’s office, and more deaths are likely. The total number of deaths where heat was declared a factor shot up from 169 in 2022 — about an 80 percent increase when compared with last year, according to coroner’s office data.

Southern Nevada’s summer has been abnormally hot. Las Vegas reached an all-time record of 120 degrees in July, and climate change has been the fuel of this blistering summer, making high temperatures up to five times more possible, according to science communications firm Climate Central.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.