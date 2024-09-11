77°F
100 again: Summer of 2024 notches another record for heat

The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of La ...
The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history when it reached 120 degrees. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

The summer of 2024 has tied another record in Las Vegas weather history.

With a high of 102 on Tuesday, it was the 100th day with a high of 100 or more. The same also occurred in 1947.

And that 1947 mark has a chance to be broken Wednesday as the Las Vegas office of National Weather Service forecasts a high near 100 with a red flag warning.

A combined wind/temperature chart on the weather service website shows a Las Vegas high of 99 with a 30 mph top wind speed on Wednesday.

South-southwest winds of 9 to 17 mph could gust as high as 29 mph.

The Thursday low is expected to be near 72 with overnight southwest winds of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 26 mph.

Cooler temperatures, with a high near 94, are expected Thursday.

The red flag warning covers all of the region minus the Spring Mountains and the Colorado River Valley. It lasts until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An incoming system will bring strong south to southwest winds. The winds combined with single-digit relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions across much of Lincoln, Clark, and Mohave counties.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

