94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Clark County settles child sex abuse lawsuit for $250K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2019 - 6:31 pm
 

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday agreed to pay $250,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the court-appointed guardian of three minors, two of whom were placed by the Department of Family Services into an Oregon home where they were allegedly sexually abused.

The department tasked with keeping children safe should have known that Wesley F. Rees, who both children were sent to live with in 2012, had a criminal history that included sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

Rees is the biological father of one of the two children, said attorney Allen Ressler, who represented the plaintiffs. They had been in county custody after being removed from their mother.

In a county staff report, department officials said they “relied on an out of state home study confirming the safety of the home.” But Ressler stated the county could not shirk responsibility.

“Our position was that despite what Oregon was saying, Clark County was required to do their own investigation to see if this was a proper place and could not rely exclusively on what Oregon was telling them,” he said.

According to the suit, a year before the two children were placed in Rees’ home, another of his biological children was sent by the mother to live with him. That child was identified as a victim in a March 2015 indictment of Rees in Oregon on 16 counts of child sex crimes, it said.

That child is the third plaintiff in the lawsuit. Even though the other two children were not named in the indictment, the suit claims they were also abused.

In April 2016, Rees was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sexually abusing children, according to the suit. Oregon court records show a Wesley F. Rees received that sentence after being convicted of 13 of 16 sex crimes against him.

The county denied all allegations in a response filed with the court.

In the staff report, the county said the settlement was recommended to avoid future court costs, an adverse judgment and potential responsibility for plaintiffs’ attorney fees.

Dan Kulin, a spokesman for the county, did not provide additional comment in response to a request.

Energy incentives

The commission also approved a five-year customer services agreement Tuesday with NV Energy, requiring the county to remain a full-service electric customer during the term in exchange for $1.1 million in annual incentive payments for three years from the service provider to the county.

NV Energy is also guaranteeing that the county’s savings, in the final two years of the term, will be at least as much as the incentive payments through an optional pricing program tariff it has asked the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to approve.

Homeless housing

County officials are eyeing as many as 100 apartment units to support transitional and bridge-housing efforts for homeless people.

In order to fast-track leasing contracts, the commission on Tuesday approved allowing the county manager or their designee, after internal review, to sign rental agreements as the units become available.

Residential parking restrictions

The commission voted to strengthen existing rules against commercial vehicles, such as tractor-trailers, parking in residential areas, which is already outlawed but has been a source of frustration from constituents.

An ordinance amendment approved Tuesday authorized administrative citations and prompt towing of vehicles whose owners do not comply with warnings. The revised policy also clarifies who may issue citations and allows the county’s public works director to erect parking enforcement signs.

Traffic Safety Commission

Commissioner Michael Naft said Tuesday he envisions the Traffic Safety Commission he is creating will consist of 12 political, law enforcement and community representatives.

The commission, which Naft will chair, will be goal-oriented and return recommendations within a year on how to improve traffic safety. His efforts come on the heels of a traffic safety forum in June.

There were nearly 22,000 crashes and 135 fatalities within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction last year, he said.

“We’ve been talking for a few months now that this is not something we can just let slide,” he said. “This is something that we have the power to solve … or decrease this problem.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
THE LATEST
Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
County commission cautiously open to working with school district
By / RJ

The Clark County Commission on Thursday signaled a cautious willingness to partner with the Clark County School District on education initiatives that would be funded through a potential quarter-percent sales tax, but stressed the need for accountability, information and easier public access to school grounds.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County official presses Metro for answers about ICE cooperation
By / RJ

While Clark County Commissioners approved 40 supplemental positions for two understaffed jails Tuesday, Commissioner Justin Jones indicated his future support for more hires will be tied to the Metropolitan Police Department clarifying its role in immigration detention.