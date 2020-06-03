Clark County to consider ban on backpacks at protests after violence — LIVESTREAM

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday will consider banning backpacks, large purses, luggage and other containers that can conceal dangerous materials at protests.

The county ordinance would adopt restrictions similar to rules now in place for New Year’s Eve and other special events. It would exclude the media and necessary medical devices, but still allow protesters to exercise their First Amendment rights, according to a copy of the proposed emergency ordinance.

“Public protests in Clark County over the in-custody death of George Floyd have erupted in violence between demonstrators and against law enforcement personnel, and against both publicly and privately owned property,” the ordinance reads.

An emergency meeting was set to begin at 8:55 a.m. to vote on the new protest restriction.

The cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas said they would also consider an emergency ordinance similar to the proposed county law. Both governments also meet Wednesday.

Although Tuesday night’s Black Lives Matter protest near UNLV ended peacefully, others in preceding days have turned from peaceful to violent at night. Las Vegas, like cities across the U.S. and world, has seen civil unrest in response to the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police last week after an officer sat with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

