Clark County to host virtual menorah lighting for Hanukkah

This year, Hanukkah will be celebrated from sundown Thursday to sundown Dec. 18.

Arik Raiter lights the menorah for the second day of Hanukkah at an event hosted by the Chabad Of Henderson in Henderson, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County plans a virtual ceremony Thursday to light the first menorah candle of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Rabbi Felipe Goodman of Temple Beth Sholom will host the lighting at 5 p.m. from the government building in downtown Las Vegas, according to a county statement. It will be livestreamed on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“As we enter the winter holiday season, I am pleased to celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights in Clark County by lighting the first candle on the menorah,” Naft said in the release. “While we cannot gather together in person this year, I am pleased that the County will offer residents the opportunity to tune in via social media to commemorate the miracle of Hanukkah.”

To view the candle lighting, visit these links: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

