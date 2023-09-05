Clark County to receive 1 October memorial recommendation

The 1 October Memorial Committee is expected to recommend a memorial design to the Clark County Board of Commissioners.

Rendering of JCJ Architecture's "Forever One" design proposed as the memorial for the Las Vegas mass shooting. The design was chosen among four others by Clark County's 1 October Memorial Committee, which will recommend it to the board of commissioners in September. (Courtesy of JCJ Architecture)

Tennille Pereira, chairwoman of the 1 October Memorial Committee, center, speaks, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, during a committee meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. Other committee members, from left, Harold Bradford, Kelly McMahill, Dr.Robert Fielden and Rebecca Holden attend the meeting. Five finalist teams, selected to develop design concepts for a memorial project, make presentations during the meeting. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday are expected to review a recommended memorial for the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

The seven-member 1 October Memorial Committee will present their recommendation of JCJ Architecture’s design to the commissioners during a 9 a.m. meeting in the Clark County Government Center. The commissioners are expected to vote on the recommendation during the meeting.

Tasked with finding a permanent memorial site separate from the Community Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas, the seven-person committee was formed in 2019 and met monthly to accept creative expressions from the community, pick five architectural teams and choose jurors before they narrowed down their top choice last month to the team who will create the final memorial.

JCJ Architecture’s “Forever One” design includes an “Angel Wall” and 58 beams, or candles, to commemorate victims who died in the immediate hours following the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 harvest festival — the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

The memorial will rest on 2 acres of land close to the shooting site, near Reno Avenue and Giles Street.

A “Tower of Light” will stand 58 feet tall, with the diameter of a “Remembrance Ring” also measuring 58 feet, according to renderings.

The committee told reporters last month that two other victims, women who died in 2019 and 2020 from their injuries in the shooting, also would be honored, but they did not specify how. The official death count recognized by the Metropolitan Police Department from the shooting is 60 people.

