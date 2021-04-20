Clark County urged to adopt conservation plan

Commissioner Justin Jones speaks during a news conference outside of the Clark County Government Center building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 2021, to urge the county's adoption of a resolution to conserve 30 percent of Nevada's lands and waters by the year 2030. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Local leaders and environmentalists urged Clark County on Tuesday to adopt a conservation resolution.

County Commissioner Justin Jones was among the speakers at a news conference at the Clark County Government Center before the commission’s meeting.

The speakers urged the county to adopt the “30 by 30” resolution, which calls on governments to commit to conserving 30 percent of their lands and waters by 2030.

