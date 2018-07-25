Clark County wants 6 investigated for possible voter fraud

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office has launched a voter fraud investigation into six Clark County residents who voted twice during the June 12 primary election, county Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Tuesday.

Joe Gloria, the county registrar of voters, looks over Program Supervisor Kelly Fisher's shoulders in the tabulation room after initial results come in for the redo election for the Republican primary for Clark County Administrator at the election warehouse in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Gloria said he recommended the case to the secretary of state’s office following the discovery that 43 voters may have cast ballots twice in the primary election due to a combination of technical problems and errors made by volunteer poll workers.

“We feel there is sufficient reason for them to investigate that these (six) people may have purposefully, fraudulently voted twice,” Gloria said. “The secretary of state has assigned it to their investigative team, and they are currently in the process of investigating all six cases.”

Gloria said he could not release the names of the six voters under investigation due to the ongoing investigation.

