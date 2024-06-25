Commissioners hit with ethics complaints for attending F1 race

At least two Clark County commissioners are being investigated by the state ethics board for accepting tickets to the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.

The Sphere welcomes Formula One fans before the third practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

At least two Clark County commissioners are being investigated by the state ethics board for accepting tickets to last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Ross Miller confirmed Tuesday that they had received a notice of the investigation from the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

Segerblom said he had been advised to not comment by a lawyer. Miller confirmed he received a similar complaint but said he’d be unavailable to comment on it Tuesday.

The commission initiated the ethics complaint on June 12, according to a copy of the complaint filed against Segerblom, which was obtained by the Review-Journal.

The complaint alleges Segerblom violated provisions of state ethics law barring state employees from accepting gifts or using their position in government to secure unwarranted privileges.

The complaint also alleges he failed to sufficiently disclose the acceptance of a gift and failed to abstain from acting on an official matter “which is materially affected by the acceptance of a gift.”

Earlier this year, the Review-Journal reported that five county commissioners accepted tickets worth $11,000 to attend Formula 1 race activities in November.

Las Vegas Grand Prix offered all seven commissioners a ticket to the Skybox area. A letter sent to the commissioners said the tickets were intended to educate commissioners about the Grand Prix and how the commissioners could best work with the organization in the future.

Segerblom, and Miller accepted the tickets, as did Commissioners William McCurdy, Jim Gibson and Justin Jones. McCurdy, Gibson and Jones did not respond when asked if they were also being investigated by the commission.

All of the commissioners who attended the race disclosed the tickets on their financial disclosure report except Segerblom. Segerblom filed an amended report in January to include the ticket, listing it under a section for reporting meetings, events or trips.

The complaint names county manager Kevin Schiller and Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Vice President and General Counsel Craig Troyer as witnesses who have knowledge of the situation.

The commission does not confirm or deny a complaint has been filed or investigated until after a review panel determines whether a hearing should be held on the matter.

