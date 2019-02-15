Commissioners Jones, Naft to host meet and greet in Spring Valley

Newly sworn-in Clark County Commissioners Justin Jones and Michael Naft plan on Feb. 26 to meet informally with residents in Spring Valley to understand key issues facing the growing southwestern Las Vegas Valley and rural communities.
The meet and greet is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Desert Breeze Community Center Gym, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, prior to the Spring Valley Town Board meeting in the community room.
Both Naft and Jones, who represent districts A and F, respectively, said in statements that it is integral to hearing constituent ideas and concerns about important matters facing the region where they live.
Naft was appointed last month by Gov. Steve Sisolak as the new governor’s successor to the commission, while Jones won election in November to replace term-limited Commissioner Susan Brager.
8275 Spring Mountain Road, las vegas, nv