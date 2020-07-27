Coroner IDs homeless man found dead near Las Vegas road

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the homeless man found dead on the side of the road on July 13.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

He was 31-year-old Benjamin Shidelar, the coroner’s office said, and his cause and manner of death were still pending Monday.

Las Vegas police said they responded to the 1900 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, at 9:11 a.m. that day and found an “unresponsive, unhoused person” dead from unknown causes alongside the road.

