County honors Las Vegas girl who shielded brother from gunfire

A 10-year-old girl who was shot while shielding her younger brother and cousin from gunfire last month is being hailed as hero.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly awards a medal of courage to Aalyiah Inghram, 10, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Aalyiah was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shootout on May 8 in Las Vegas. Commissioners proclaimed June 5, 2018, as "Aalyiah Inghram Day." Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly speaks after giving a medal of courage to Aalyiah Inghram, 10, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Aalyiah was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shootout on May 8 in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Aalyiah Inghram, 10, who was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shootout on May 8, 2018, receives medal of courage from Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly at the Commission chambers on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Aalyiah Inghram, 10, who was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shootout on May 8, 2018, receives medal of courage from Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly at the Commission chambers on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Aalyiah Inghram, 10, center, who was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shootout on May 8, 2018, leaves the Clark County Commission chambers with her mother, Samantha Tygret, and her sister Khloe Salcedo, 4, after receiving medal of courage on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Aalyiah Inghram, 10, center, who was shot while protecting her 18-month-old brother and 4-year-old cousin during a shootout on May 8, 2018, leaves the Clark County Commission chambers after receiving medal of courage on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 10-year-old girl who was shot while shielding her younger brother and cousin from gunfire last month is being hailed as hero.

Clark County commissioners declared Tuesday as “Aaliyah Inghram Day.”

“You’re a superhero,” Commissioner Larry Brown told Aaliyah.

Aalyiah’s mother, Samantha Tygret, said on the afternoon of May 8 her family had just finished shopping at a Walmart near the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard when two men began shooting at each other in the store’s parking lot.

A bullet traveled through Tygret’s shoulder and continued into Aalyiah’s buttocks. The young girl was covering her 18-month-old brother.

“She didn’t have to do what she did, but she did and it saved her brother,” Tygret said.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.