County manager gets five-figure raise after one year on the job

Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller will receive a both the raise and a five-figure bonus following a performance review of his first year in the position.

Clark County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller speaks at a press conference at the County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller will receive a 9 percent raise and a nearly $15,000 bonus after his first year on the job.

Commissioners unanimously approved the raise without discussion Tuesday, increasing Schiller’s annual salary to $323,731, up from roughly $297,000. Commissioners also approved a 5 percent — or $14,850 — one-time bonus.

The increase in pay comes after the county manager’s performance review during a mid-December commission meeting, during which Schiller touted several accomplishments from the past year.

“It’s been a humbling experience, to say the least,” he told commissioners during the December meeting. “I’m very honored to lead this organization in scope.”

Schiller pointed to expanding programs for affordable and supportive housing, the county’s response in emergency situations — including Tropical Storm Hillary and the UNLV campus shooting — and successful management of special events hosted in the county, among others, in his evaluation.

Schiller was appointed to the county manager position in November 2022, taking over after longtime county employee Yolanda King retired. He was initially hired with a four-year contract.

He first joined the county as a deputy manager in 2017. Before that, he worked as the director of Washoe County’s Department of Social Services.

The raise comes as part of Schiller’s employment agreement, which specifies the county manager is eligible for a raise and bonus based on an annual performance review. The contract does not specify how much a raise could be.

County spokesperson Jennifer Cooper said the board of commissioners determines the county manager’s salary adjustment and bonus after the performance evaluation and consideration of salaries earned by comparable peers.

“This is generally in line with what other management employees in the county are eligible to receive,” Cooper said in an email to the Review-Journal. “It is common practice for the County Manager’s eligible salary adjustment to be generally in line with what other management employees in the organization are eligible to receive.”

Commissioners thanked Schiller for his service after his evaluation presentation in December.

“We appreciate the work that you’ve done over the past year,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.