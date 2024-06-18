County votes to settle for $80M for Blue Diamond Hill development

Clark County commissioners approved an $80 million settlement with Gypsum Resources, citing a desire to avoid a possible $2 billion award against the county.

Developer Jim Rhodes stands where he hopes to build 400 single-family homes at his Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum Mine near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The Clark County Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to permit the housing development. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Yaritza Trevino speaks as Clark County employees rally outside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A nearly 20-year legal dispute over a development on Blue Diamond Hill has finally come to an end.

Clark County commissioners unanimously approved an $80 million settlement with Gypsum Resources Tuesday, citing a desire to avoid a possible $2 billion award against the county and future liability related to the project.

Commissioner Jim Gibson said the settlement is “the best we can do under the circumstances.”

“Our apologies to those who are disappointed. We join you in being disappointed that we’re approving a project really the way we are,” Gibson said.

Justin Jones abstained from voting on the motion.

County officials announced the proposed deal last week. The settlement – which additionally aims to preserve the area’s natural landscape and access to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area – will allow Gypsum to go forward with its stalled housing development with some restrictions.

The deal was met with concern from SEIU Local 1107 members and other people who spoke in public comment.

Union members, who rallied in front of the county government building Tuesday morning, called for commissioners to not use funds that they say should be used to address the shortage and encourage retention of current employees.

Taking funds from the county’s general fund could harm the county’s ability to address its approximate 20 percent vacancy rate, union members said. The shortage could be fixed by increased salaries and cost of living increases, benefits union members argued are better at local jurisdictions.

But County Manager Kevin Schiller told commissioners that the funds would come from the county’s capital improvement fund, which he said is not eligible for employee salaries or positions and is one-time funding.

The rally comes on the same day union representatives are set to enter their seventh bargaining session with the county. The sides remain “far apart,” according to a union press release.

Some people who spoke in public comment, including members of Save Red Rock, argued that the development could harm the area’s habitat and raised concerns about increased traffic near Red Rock Canyon.

As part of the settlement, Gypsum’s development would be limited to 3,500 homes, down from the 5,000 homes previously approved by the board. It would also be contingent on Bureau of Land Management right-of-way approval to divert traffic from Scenic Route 159 to Route 160.

The deal also requires that the county will be able to acquire 192 acres of the “most environmentally sensitive land” in the conservation area for $1 after the development’s final map is approved.

The agreement follows a District Court ruling that county officials willfully destroyed evidence related to the development.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

