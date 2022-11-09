Early election results reported in 5 Las Vegas Justice Court races

In Department 6, preliminary results late Tuesday show personal injury attorney Jessica Goodey leading with about 60 percent of the vote.

Early election night results were reported late Tuesday for Las Vegas Justice Court races.

Candidates are vying for the bench in nonpartisan races for Departments 6, 7, 9, 10 and 13. The winners will serve for six-year terms as justice of the peace.

In Department 6, preliminary results late Tuesday show Jessica Goodey, a personal injury attorney and pro tem justice of the peace, leading with 60.1 percent of the vote. William Gonzalez, a former Family Court judge, had about 40 percent of the vote as of 9:45 p.m.

The seat was left vacant in January when Justice of the Peace Rebecca Kern abruptly resigned, citing a need to care for her family.

In Department 7, preliminary results indicate that personal injury attorney Amy Wilson is leading with 55.2 percent of the vote, while Chief Deputy Public Defender Max Berkley is trailing with 44.9 percent.

Justice of the Peace Karen Bennett-Haron occupies the Department 7 seat but did not file for re-election.

Longtime incumbent Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure is leading with 57.9 percent of the vote in the Department 9 race, according to preliminary results. Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle “Pieper” Chio has 42.1 percent of the vote.

Bonaventure has occupied the seat since he was first elected in 2004. He ran unopposed in 2010 and won re-election in the 2016 primary with 60 percent of the vote.

In Department 10, Deputy District Attorney Noreen DeMonte was leading with 52.4 percent of the vote as of 9:45 p.m. Close behind was current Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson with 47.6 percent of the vote.

Dotson was appointed to the bench in October 2021 by the Clark County Commission. She replaced Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson, who resigned in April 2021 while facing ethics charges.

Deputy Public Defender Rebecca Saxe is leading with 51.3 percent of the vote in the Department 13 race, while incumbent Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum has received 48.7 percent of the vote, according to preliminary election results.

Baucum was elected to the seat in 2010, and was re-elected with 51.9 percent of the vote in the 2016 general election.

Last month, a political consultant filed a complaint with the Nevada Commission on Ethics against Saxe, alleging that she solicited campaign donations using her Clark County email address. Saxe called the complaint a “diversion tactic” and said the email was inadvertently sent from her work account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

