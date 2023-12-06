Effort to ban stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges delayed

Clark County commissioners postponed their vote on a proposal to ban stopping on pedestrian bridges in the resort corridor without comment.

People walk along the pedestrian bridge between the New York-New York and the MGM Grand on March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Deliberations on a proposal that would ban stopping on pedestrian bridges in the resort corridor have been delayed until early next year.

County commissioners were set to vote on the proposed ordinance Tuesday, but a public hearing on the item was moved to Jan. 2 without discussion.

The measure, introduced on Nov. 22, would prohibit individuals from stopping or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop on pedestrian bridges or near escalators, elevators or stairways connected to the bridges.

The ordinance is meant to make sure pedestrian traffic flows continuously to ensure greater public safety on the bridges, but opponents of the measure, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, argue it violates the First Amendment.

A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

