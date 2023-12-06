55°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

Effort to ban stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges delayed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2023 - 5:41 pm
 
Updated December 6, 2023 - 9:00 am
People walk along the pedestrian bridge between the New York-New York and the MGM Grand on Marc ...
People walk along the pedestrian bridge between the New York-New York and the MGM Grand on March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Deliberations on a proposal that would ban stopping on pedestrian bridges in the resort corridor have been delayed until early next year.

County commissioners were set to vote on the proposed ordinance Tuesday, but a public hearing on the item was moved to Jan. 2 without discussion.

The measure, introduced on Nov. 22, would prohibit individuals from stopping or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop on pedestrian bridges or near escalators, elevators or stairways connected to the bridges.

The ordinance is meant to make sure pedestrian traffic flows continuously to ensure greater public safety on the bridges, but opponents of the measure, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, argue it violates the First Amendment.

A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
RNC alleges inconsistencies in Nevada’s voter rolls, threatens lawsuit
RNC alleges inconsistencies in Nevada’s voter rolls, threatens lawsuit
2
Betting odds show Haley now Trump’s top GOP challenger in 2024
Betting odds show Haley now Trump’s top GOP challenger in 2024
3
Clark County district judge to retire next month
Clark County district judge to retire next month
4
President Biden set to visit Las Vegas this week
President Biden set to visit Las Vegas this week
5
Nevada maintains high unemployment rate, but also employment growth
Nevada maintains high unemployment rate, but also employment growth
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Vote set for proposed ban on stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges
Vote set for proposed ban on stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges
Stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges could become a thing of the past
Stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges could become a thing of the past
‘Order out corridor’ for downtown Las Vegas up for City Council vote
‘Order out corridor’ for downtown Las Vegas up for City Council vote
Las Vegas estimates about 25 sidewalk vendors will seek business licenses
Las Vegas estimates about 25 sidewalk vendors will seek business licenses
‘Order out corridor’ coming to downtown Las Vegas
‘Order out corridor’ coming to downtown Las Vegas
Grand Prix weekend to see temporary I-15, Tropicana road improvements
Grand Prix weekend to see temporary I-15, Tropicana road improvements