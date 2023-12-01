61°F
Vote set for proposed ban on stopping on Strip pedestrian bridges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 12:42 pm
 
People walk on the pedestrian bridge between the Bellagio and Caesars Palace on the Strip in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Visitors to the resort corridor could be banned from stopping on pedestrian bridges if county officials approve a proposed ordinance next week.

Clark County commissioners are set to vote Tuesday on the proposal, which would prohibit any person from stopping, standing or engaging in activity that causes another person to stop on pedestrian bridges or near escalators, elevators or stairways connected to the bridges.

Proponents of the measure, which was first introduced on Nov. 22, say it is meant to increase public safety by making sure pedestrian traffic continues moving across the bridges. People who stop on the bridges or connected escalators and stairways could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Opponents to the measure, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, argue it could violate the First Amendment.

A public hearing on the measure will be held prior to the vote at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Clark County Government Center.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

