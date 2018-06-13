Election tight between Clark County public administrator hopefuls

Republican Clark County public administrator candidates Aaron Manfredi bested opponent Thomas Fougere by only four votes, according to the unofficial election tally Tuesday night.

The two were locked in a neck-in-neck battle as election results trickled in all night, and Manfredi’s 29,518 votes gave him the narrow edge.

The elected county post is charged with overseeing the administration of the estates of deceased people who don’t have a person who is willing or able to do so. Neither Manfredi or Fougere returned immediately returned a call seeking comment on Tuesday night.

Manfredi was convicted of a gross misdemeanor in 2015 following accusations he had sex with a pregnant teenage inmate at the Clark County juvenile detention center. He was a probation officer when he was arrested in 2012, and was charged with sexual assault of a minor. He pleaded no contest to a lesser charge, and his Nevada law enforcement certification was stripped.

Clark County voters on Tuesday also narrowed the fields for county recorder, treasurer and assessor races. The apparent winners in those races posted significant leads over their opponents.

In a three-way Republican race for county recorder, Jill MacFarlane drew 33,556 votes, or 55 percent. John Moore and Jayson Paretts trailed with 35 percent and 10 percent of votes, respectively.

Briana Johnson earned 70,532 votes — roughly 80 percent — in the Democratic assessor’s race, while Angelo Casino drew about 20 percent.

Laura Fitzpatrick and Phil Collins maintained big leads over their opponents in their respective primaries for county treasurer, and will advance to the November general election. Democrat Fitzpatrick drew 75,278 votes, or 83 percent, to her opponent Ken O’Sullivan’s 17 percent.

Collins garnered 50,380 votes, or nearly 83 percent, to his opponent Ron Quilang’s 17 percent.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.