Former Clark County Commissioner Myrna Williams dies at 92

Williams, who also served in the Nevada Assembly, was known for advocating for fair distribution of taxes and for helping to create the Family Court.

Clark County Commissioner Myrna Williams attends a zoning meeting at the Clark County Government Center pm Aug. 16, 2006. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Myrna Williams, who advocated for women, the homeless and the poor during more than two decades in state and local politics, has died. She was 92.

Williams died peacefully at her home in Henderson on Monday night, according to former Clark County Manager Thom Reilly.

“She was one of the good ones,” said Reilly, who was close with Williams and had been in constant contact with her over the years as her power of attorney and the executor of her estate.

Reilly, who knew Williams since the late 1980s, said her mind remained sharp until her passing, but her health had declined over the past several months.

“She told me she was ready to go,” he said.

Reilly said he will remember Williams as “a longstanding champion of the poor,” who had a deep affection for child welfare and was a fixture in the Nevada Legislature and Clark County Commission.

She was one of the founders of The Children’s Attorneys Project, ensuring that every child in the foster care system in Nevada had legal representation. She also remained attuned to local and state affairs until her death.

“She was no nonsense,” he said. “You always knew where you stood with Myrna.”

Fair share, Family Court champion

She took a leadership role in guiding “fair share” bills through the 1989 and 1991 Legislatures, which redistributed sales taxes so Southern Nevada received its fair share instead of continuing to ship millions in taxes to Northern Nevada. She helped in the push to raise gaming taxes in 1987 and 1989, and she opposed placing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain.

To help families, Williams worked to change child support formulas and, as a member of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, pushed to create Clark County Family Court, which opened in 1993. Before the court’s creation, all judges heard Family Court cases, and some were better at the specialty than others.

“There was not too much controversy; the issue was getting the funding,” Family Court Judge Frank Sullivan told Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Jane Ann Morrison in 2015. “She was instrumental in getting the financing.”

The court created the Pillar Award to honor Williams and named her the first recipient.

Famous brother

Williams was born Aug. 26, 1929, in Chicago into a family of Russian-Jewish immigrants. Her father, William, was a child dancer in Russia who had taken lessons from ballet master Vaslav Nijinsky and won many contests. He came to America at age 11.

In 1934, at age 5, Williams enrolled with her brother, Mel Torme, who was four years her senior, in Chicago’s Shakespeare Grammar School on the city’s South Side. Torme would become a successful musician, singer and actor who performed in Las Vegas with the Rat Pack and whose silky voice earned him the nickname “The Velvet Fog.”

In 1947, following her 18th birthday, Williams moved to New York to pursue art or modeling. Six years later, she met musician David Williams, the man she’d marry. They stayed married for more than 50 years, until his death in January 2006.

Williams moved to Las Vegas in 1959, where her husband was fulfilling a professional engagement. She earned degrees in law enforcement and social work from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and entered politics.

Long political career

In 1984, at age 55, she was elected to the Nevada Assembly. She represented Clark County District 10 until 1995 and spent six years as speaker pro tem.

In 1994, representing District E, she won election as a Clark County commissioner, earning re-election in 1998 and 2002. In her dozen years on the commission, she served on committees including the Southern Nevada Water Authority, Las Vegas Valley Water District and the Nevada Nuclear Projects.

She was defeated for re-election to her commission seat in the 2006 primary election.

Two days before the 2006 general election, Chris Giunchigliani, Williams’ Democratic primary challenger for Clark County Commission, presented a political mailer suggesting Williams should have known about a corruption investigation, dubbed “Operation G-Sting,” involving several fellow commissioners.

Erin Kenny, Dario Herrera, Mary Kincaid-Chauncey and Lance Malone, commissioners all, were indicted by the FBI for accepting cash bribes from strip club owner Michael Galardi.

There was no evidence that Williams was investigated or targeted in the FBI corruption probe, or that she was aware of the bribery scandal while it was occurring.

Williams is survived by her her grandson. Her daughter, Indy Williams Sheldon, died in 2020.

There are tentative plans for a memorial service at 11 a.m. next Wednesday at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, according to Reilly. He said that donations are being requested in Williams’ memory to the Public Education Foundation, where she had been a longtime board member.

