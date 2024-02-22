Las Vegas Grand Prix remains on track; Flamingo bridge to return

Formula One’s Las Vegas race will take place as scheduled over the next three years, even as Clark County examines its role in putting on the massive event.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives past the Sphere during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

The temporary bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane still remains from the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place as scheduled over the next three years, even as Clark County examines its role in putting on the massive event.

Clark County spokeswoman Jennifer Cooper told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday that the second Las Vegas Grand Prix will happen this November and in the two following years. She said the decision was reflective of discussions that took place Wednesday.

“The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race will move forward as planned this year November 21-23 and in the coming years reflective of the (Clark County Commissioners) Board’s action to reserve and authorize use of the public right of way for the next three years,” Cooper said in a statement.

The assurances from the county come less than a week after Commissioner Tick Segerblom told the Review-Journal that the county had never signed an agreement with Formula One and had never committed to allowing the race for the next three years.

Commissioners planned to discuss their role in the race at Tuesday’s meeting, but the county announced last week the item was being removed from the meeting agenda and was to be heard at a future date.

When contacted for comment on the county’s most recent statement, Segerblom said he had nothing else to add at this time.

Same course as ‘23

This year’s race will be run on the same 3.8-mile street circuit as last year’s race. The course consists mainly of public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. Small portions use private right-of-ways at the Sphere and F1’s Grand Prix Plaza on Harmon and Koval.

“The County Manager’s public debrief will identify a better structure for facilitating the race specific to the engagement of county departments, regional entities, and race organizers,” Cooper said. “This process will help to reduce the public impact of the race in the months and weeks leading up to it.”

The circuit’s setup will again include erecting a temporary bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval to allow for permitted traffic to flow to and from the Las Vegas Strip when racing is occurring on the track.

The bridge created issues with nearby businesses, with some noting they lost millions in revenue because of the infrastructure work. The county and race officials are working on a plan to ensure the bridge is not as disruptive as last year’s.

“The temporary bridge will be needed once again, but conversations are occurring with the intent to minimize its impact,” Cooper said.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials said last month that they expect the setup/tear down process for this year’s race to take three months in total, down from the nine-month timeline last year.

