F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge to be removed beginning Sunday

Crews will begin to remove the temporary bridge Sunday built for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane.

In order to disassemble the bridge the intersection of Flamingo and Koval will be closed to traffic in all directions between 9 p.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Feb 1, the Las Vegas Grand Prix announced Wednesday.

Sidewalks in the area will remain open and access to surrounding businesses will be maintained during the intersection closure.

Through traffic will be closed on Flamingo in both directions between Linq Lane and Howard Hughes Parkway. Koval will be closed to traffic in both directions between Rochelle Avenue and Albert Avenue.

The takedown of the bridge is being timed to be completed ahead of Super Bowl week activities, which begin Feb. 5.

The bridge has been in place since late October and allowed traffic to continue into the resort corridor during the Las Vegas Grand Prix that took place in November.

Clark County officials were studying the performance of the bridge and are considering constructing a permanent version in the future.

The 760-foot bridge was installed to allow approved traffic into and out of the Strip area when Formula One racers were on the 3.8-mile circuit Nov. 16-18. But in recent weeks, businesses around the intersection have been raising alarm that it is still up, saying it has damaged access to their property and led to noticeable revenue declines.

