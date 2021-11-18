Las Vegas groups team up to help the homeless

A homeless outreach event helped hundreds of people in west Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Michael Christ with his dog Ice shops for free clothes as volunteer Angel Lash works during the annual Project Homeless Connect at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Participant Brittni Foster, left, gets her dog Rem a free grooming service from Street Dogz volunteer Inyoung Nam during the annual Project Homeless Connect at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Participants browse through free clothes during the annual Project Homeless Connect at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Participate Danny Geisler receives an eyes screening during the annual Project Homeless Connect at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Participate Danny Geisler, right, gets matched with new glasses by College of Southern Nevada optical apprentice Jolene Stratton, during the annual Project Homeless Connect at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People participate during the annual Project Homeless Connect at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Michael Christ, right, with his dog Ice, receives assistance with shopping for free clothes from volunteer Angel Lash, during the annual Project Homeless Connect at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New sunglasses for participants of the annual Project Homeless Connect are displayed at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A homeless outreach event helped hundreds of people in west Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Project Homeless Connect, joining individuals who are homeless or at risk with programs and organizations that can provide help, took place at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.

About 50 organizations participated in the free program, specializing in services such as housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment, according to Clark County, one of three agencies coordinating the event.

The county and the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care partnered with the Nevada Homeless Alliance on the event, which is sponsored by The Venetian, Wells Fargo Charitable Foundation and MGM Resorts International.

For more information, email Corina Marquez at corina@nevadahomelessalliance.org.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.