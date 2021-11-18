Las Vegas groups team up to help the homeless
A homeless outreach event helped hundreds of people in west Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Project Homeless Connect, joining individuals who are homeless or at risk with programs and organizations that can provide help, took place at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.
About 50 organizations participated in the free program, specializing in services such as housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment, according to Clark County, one of three agencies coordinating the event.
The county and the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care partnered with the Nevada Homeless Alliance on the event, which is sponsored by The Venetian, Wells Fargo Charitable Foundation and MGM Resorts International.
For more information, email Corina Marquez at corina@nevadahomelessalliance.org.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.