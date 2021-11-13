Las Vegas homeless outreach event needs volunteers, donations

Project Homeless Connect is expected to assist as many as 1,500 people in west Las Vegas on Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless outreach event expected to assist as many as 1,500 people in west Las Vegas on Wednesday is still searching for volunteers and donations.

Project Homeless Connect, joining individuals who are homeless or at risk with programs and organizations that can provide help, is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.

It is anticipated that roughly 50 organizations will participate in the free program, specializing in services such as housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment, according to Clark County, one of three agencies coordinating the event.

Project Homeless Connect is expecting about 250 volunteers, but it is seeking more to help setting up on Tuesday and during the actual event Wednesday.

Volunteers who wish to help on either day should sign up online at https://signup.com/go/UDWCWTy or email Corina Marquez at corina@nevadahomelessalliance.org.

New or gently used clothing and nonperishable food is also still needed and can be dropped off at the community center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The county and the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care are partnering with the Nevada Homeless Alliance on the event, which is sponsored by The Venetian, Wells Fargo Charitable Foundation and MGM Resorts International.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.