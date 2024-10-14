Man arrested outside rally a ‘committed Trump supporter,’ Clark County GOP chair says

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law said Vem Miller is a longtime volunteer and supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a press conference, hosted by the Trump campaign, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law confirmed that Vem Miller — who was arrested last weekend after allegedly trying to pass a checkpoint with loaded firearms outside of a California rally for former President Donald Trump — is a longtime Trump supporter.

Law said Miller, a longtime volunteer, asked him for entry to the Trump event in California, and Law got him expedited entry.

“It’s what we do for volunteers that we know,” said Law, who has served as county party chair since 2021 and is a former Trump White House employee.

Law said he knows Miller personally, and he described him as a Trump supporter and grassroots activist. Miller is a Trump caucus captain, and he’s gone to all the conventions and attended the RNC in July, Law said.

“I just know him to be a sincere and committed Trump supporter,” Law said.

The former 2022 Republican Assembly candidate was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center forpossession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, both misdemeanors, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Miller was released from custody on $5,000 bail the same day.

Miller told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the notion raised by the Riverside County Sheriff that deputies who arrested him may have thwarted an attempt to assassinate Trump was ridiculous and said he is a “great admirer” of the former president.

