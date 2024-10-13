Las Vegas man found with 3 guns outside a rally for Trump in California

A Las Vegas man was found to have three guns outside a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening in California, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s office.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A Las Vegas man was found to have three guns outside a California rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s office.

Vem Miller, 49, was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. Deputies located him at a black SUV and said he was illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine, the sheriff said.

The event marks the third in a string of dangerous incidents against the former president. In July, Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania. In September, a man was arrested at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, for what the FBI said was an apparent assassination attempt.

