108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Clark County

Marijuana dispensary drive-thru windows approved for Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2020 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2020 - 10:44 am

Clark County will soon allow marijuana dispensaries to operate drive-thru windows.

Commissioners voted unanimously on the change Wednesday.

The county will start taking applications after the ordinance goes into effect Sept. 3. The change applies to dispensaries in unincorporated Clark County.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom said the pandemic proved that regular operation of a dispensary without a drive-thru option is limiting for many people. As a state senator, Segerblom spearheaded the effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Nevada.

“Everybody in Las Vegas goes to In-N-Out or wherever else,” he said. “What would be different about a dispensary?”

Las Vegas and Henderson both said Wednesday that dispensaries in those cities are prohibited from operating drive-thru windows.

In June, North Las Vegas removed a provision in its law that prohibited dispensaries from operating drive-thru and walk-up windows.

NuWu Cannabis Marketplace near downtown Las Vegas opened its drive-thru window in 2017. The dispensary operates on Las Vegas Paiute tribal land.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada adds fewest new COVID-19 cases since June 26, but deaths spike
Nevada adds fewest new COVID-19 cases since June 26, but deaths spike
2
Bar closures reviewed by COVID-19 task force — WATCH LIVE
Bar closures reviewed by COVID-19 task force — WATCH LIVE
3
New unemployment officials reveal plans to get jobless in Nevada help
New unemployment officials reveal plans to get jobless in Nevada help
4
New DETR head says call center has ‘serious customer service questions’
New DETR head says call center has ‘serious customer service questions’
5
Fiore calls compliance officers ‘snitches,’ pushes to end program
Fiore calls compliance officers ‘snitches,’ pushes to end program
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST