More than 100 employers to take part in July job fair

Clark County Commissioners, from left, Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Tick Segerblom and Jim Gibson are hosting a job fair July 9 in partnership with the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Centers, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Metropolitan Police Department. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Job seekers will be able to meet more than 100 employers next month as part of a massive job fair hosted by Clark County officials.

The free event, billed as The Summer Job Fair, will take place July 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall expansion. Parking will be free.

Walk-ins are welcomed but pre-registering is highly encouraged because applicants will receive information about parking and updates on participating employers. Nevadans can register now at www.nvcareercenter.org/2021-Summer-Job-Fair.

The job fair will include employers from major hotels and properties representing industries such as hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, local government and customer service. Some employers will be hiring on site, according to the event press release.

Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson, Tick Segerblom and Marilyn Kirkpatrick are hosting the event in partnership with the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Centers, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Metropolitan Police Department.

