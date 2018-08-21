Nevada attorneys may apply for Clark County Family Court seat

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection is accepting applications to fill an open seat in Clark County Family Court.

(Thinkstock)

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection is accepting applications to fill an open seat in Clark County Family Court.

The commission is looking for attorneys in Nevada who have lived in the state at least two years and have 10 years of legal experience, according to a news release. The opening will fill the seat of Family Court Judge Jennifer Elliott, who announced her retirement in June.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and must be submitted to the Administration Office of the Courts, 408 E. Clark Ave., in Las Vegas, or 201 S. Carson St., Suite 201, in Carson City. Interviews are scheduled for Oct. 22-23 and will be open to the public at the Nevada Supreme Court in downtown Las Vegas.

After performing background checks and conducting interviews, the commission will nominate three finalists, whose names will be sent to the governor for appointment.

The application can be found at nvcourts.gov.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.